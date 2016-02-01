James N. Shoolery

Shoolery, 90, died on Sept. 24, 2015, in Half Moon Bay, Calif.
“Returning from a lecture series in India, Jim was asked about a scheduled visit to the Taj Mahal. He explained that he didn’t see it because his host mentioned a young chemist working on a difficult structural problem in somewhat primitive conditions. Jim asked to stop to talk with him, and he then spent the rest of his day helping the young chemist with his NMR machine and analysis. Jim never saw the Taj Mahal, but he was delighted by his trip to India. He never lost his enthusiasm for structural analysis and NMR.”—Judith Shoolery, wife
Most recent title: senior applications chemist, Varian Associates
Education: B.S., chemistry, University of California, Berkeley, 1948; Ph.D., physical chemistry, California Institute of Technology, 1952
Survivors: wife, Judith; sons, John, Bryan, and Mark; stepsons, James and John; stepdaughter, Jeanne Powley; and 13 grandchildren
