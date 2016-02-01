Blake, 91, died on Dec. 2, 2015, in Bridgewater, N.J.
“Jules Blake was a beloved scientist, humanitarian, and family man. He was well-known as a brilliant, caring, successful, charismatic, generous, and loving leader. He was also a proud World War II veteran, serving in the 3187th Signal Service Battalion in Germany from 1942 to 1946. After a long and successful career, including positions at DuPont and Colgate Palmolive, and serving as president of the Industrial Research Institute, he served in the White House Office of Science & Technology Policy. He is remembered as a true Renaissance man and a lover of the arts, the sciences, and his family. He is truly missed by all who knew him.”—Judith E. Blake, daughter
Most recent title: vice president of R&D and vice president of corporate scientific affairs, Colgate Palmolive
Education: B.S., chemical engineering, University of Pennsylvania, 1949; Ph.D., organic chemistry, University of Pennsylvania, 1954
Survivors: wife, Barbara; daughters, Janice, Judith, and Sharon Blake Zacharias; and two grandchildren
