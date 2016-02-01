Leon Goodman

Goodman, 94, died on Sept. 25, 2015, in Wakefield, R.I.
“Leon was beloved by all who met him. His sense of humor, knowledge of the world, and love of family characterized his life. He was a man of few words, but when he spoke, he spoke with clarity, with humility, and without reservation. Those who knew him knew him as a man who suffered fools briefly. Leon was a gentle soul with a kind heart who cared for all, but there was a special place in his heart for those less fortunate: the weak and those without a voice. His legacy lives on in those who keep his memory alive.”—William Rosen, colleague, friend, and mentee
Most recent title: emeritus professor of chemistry, University of Rhode Island
Education: B.S., chemistry, University of California, Berkeley, 1941; Ph.D., chemistry, University of California, Los Angeles, 1950
Survivors: daughter, Laura Tweiten; son, Andrew; and three grandchildren
