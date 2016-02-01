Oregon Entrepreneurship Workshop

On April 16, the ACS Portland Local Section will host the Oregon Science Startup Forum, a one-day course in science entrepreneurship. Participants will hear the start-up experiences of science entrepreneurs from around Oregon and learn from investors, intellectual property lawyers, and other experts how to start their own science businesses. For more information or to register, visit sites.google.com/site/acsossf.
Announcements of ACS news may be sent to acsnews.cen@acs.org.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter