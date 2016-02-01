Refiner Tesoro Pursues Fuels Made From Trash

The oil refiner Tesoro has unveiled a plan to develop and use fuels made from renewable biomass. The company says the effort could yield a cost-effective means of complying with Federal renewable fuels standards. The company will buy biocrude that Fulcrum BioEnergy will make from municipal solid waste starting in 2018. It will also partner with biofuel start-ups Virent and Ensyn Corp.
