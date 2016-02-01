Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Physical Chemistry

Relativity Could Alter Superheavy Bonding

Chemical Bonding: Periodic trends might be broken by relativistic effects in superheavy elements, model suggests

by Elizabeth K. Wilson
February 1, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 5
Advertisement

Most Popular in Physical Chemistry

For decades, chemists have hypothesized that relativistic effects could alter the bonding properties of superheavy elements. These effects come into play when the charge on an atom’s nucleus becomes so large that its electrons orbit close to the speed of light. A new theoretical study from a team led by Jun Li at Tsinghua University adds more intrigue to the idea, suggesting that diatomic molecules made of superheavy group VI elements have a lower bond order than their lighter group VI counterparts (J. Am. Chem. Soc. 2016, DOI: 10.1021/jacs.5b11793). For example, although group VI diatomic molecules such as Cr2, Mo2, and W2 sport a hextuple bond, the Tsinghua group’s model predicts that the superheavy molecule Sg2 will have only a quadruple bond. The study also suggests a similar bond order reduction for group VII superheavy diatomic molecules. The conclusions can’t be tested with today’s technology—superheavy elements have lifetimes on the order of seconds at most and are therefore challenging to characterize. The work “provides a rare example where relativistic effects break the periodicity in the nonrelativistic domain,” the authors say.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Introducing oganesson tetratennesside
Uranium dimer loses a bond
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
H2S dimer forms hydrogen bonds

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE