Environment

Sylvia T. Horowitz

February 1, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 5
Horowitz
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Daniel Horowitz
Photo of Sylvia Horowitz.
Credit: Courtesy of Daniel Horowitz

Horowitz, 91, died on May 2, 2014, in Pasadena, Calif.

“Sylvia enrolled in Brooklyn College in 1939, majoring and winning honors in chemistry when few women did. She captained the women’s basketball team, offsetting her 5-foot height with an explosive jumping ability that earned her the nickname ‘Dynamite.’ Later, as a popular chemistry professor in Los Angeles, Sylvia was often recognized around town by former students, now successful and middle-aged. Often they said, ‘You were the best teacher I ever had.’ But one such moment thrilled Sylvia the most: Many decades after she left Brooklyn College, an aging classmate spotted her in a crowd. Suddenly he yelled out, ‘DYNAMITE!’ ”—Daniel Horowitz, son

Most recent title: professor of chemistry and biochemistry, California State University, Los Angeles

Education: B.A., chemistry, Brooklyn College, 1943; Ph.D., organic chemistry, Columbia University, 1949

Survivors: sons, Jonathan, David, and Daniel; and one grandson

To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

