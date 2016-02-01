Sylvia T. Horowitz

Horowitz, 91, died on May 2, 2014, in Pasadena, Calif.
“Sylvia enrolled in Brooklyn College in 1939, majoring and winning honors in chemistry when few women did. She captained the women’s basketball team, offsetting her 5-foot height with an explosive jumping ability that earned her the nickname ‘Dynamite.’ Later, as a popular chemistry professor in Los Angeles, Sylvia was often recognized around town by former students, now successful and middle-aged. Often they said, ‘You were the best teacher I ever had.’ But one such moment thrilled Sylvia the most: Many decades after she left Brooklyn College, an aging classmate spotted her in a crowd. Suddenly he yelled out, ‘DYNAMITE!’ ”—Daniel Horowitz, son
Most recent title: professor of chemistry and biochemistry, California State University, Los Angeles
Education: B.A., chemistry, Brooklyn College, 1943; Ph.D., organic chemistry, Columbia University, 1949
Survivors: sons, Jonathan, David, and Daniel; and one grandson
