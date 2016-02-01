Thomas O’Connor

O ’Connor, 89, died on Oct. 25, 2015, in Albany, N.H.
“Tom loved his family, his work, and walking; he was an avid outdoorsman. Spending as much time as possible hiking, camping, skiing, and keeping the house, garden, and land in good shape using his tractor, he taught all of his family to value and respect the natural world. He encouraged and supported his wife and children to follow their dreams. A great listener, a realist, and a practical and humble man, he was described by his lifelong friend, Walker Connor, as fulfilling to the nth degree Aristotle’s definition of man: ‘The most rational creature he ever encountered.’ ”—Sheila O’Connor, daughter
Most recent title: senior consultant, Nyacol Nano Technologies
Education: B.S., chemistry, Brown University, 1950; Ph.D., inorganic and physical chemistry, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, 1953
Survivors: wife, Grace; sons Michael and Dennis; daughters, Didi Sheets and Sheila O’Connor; six grandchildren; and one great-grandson; predeceased by son Sean
