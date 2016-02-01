Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Waveguide Sends Light Deep Into Tissue

Photonics: After medical use, polymeric optical device can be left to biodegrade

by Celia Henry Arnaud
February 1, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 5
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Nat. Commun.
A bioabsorbable polymeric waveguide made of poly(l-lactic acid) (left) delivers light deep into pigskin (right).
Photo showing polymeric waveguide next to photo of waveguide embedded in pig tissue and lit up.
Credit: Nat. Commun.
A bioabsorbable polymeric waveguide made of poly(l-lactic acid) (left) delivers light deep into pigskin (right).

Because light cannot penetrate deep into tissue, doctors are limited in their use of light-based treatments to, for instance, activate drugs. An international team of researchers led by Seok Hyun Yun of Harvard Medical School and Massachusetts General Hospital has developed a polymeric waveguide that delivers light deep into tissue and can then biodegrade (Nat. Commun. 2016, DOI: 10.1038/ncomms10374). In this demonstration, the researchers used poly(l-lactic acid) to make a comb-shaped planar device with multiple waveguides, which they then used to photochemically heal a wound. The team made an incision in pigskin, applied rose bengal dye, inserted the device into the wound, and shone laser light into the device through a coupled optical fiber. Reactive species generated by the dye induced cross-linking of collagen in the tissue. Without the waveguide, the light activated the dye only near the tissue surface. With the waveguide, the dye was activated along the whole device. After illumination, the researchers clipped off the end of the bioabsorbable device, leaving the rest embedded in the tissue. Such devices could enable improvements in other light-based therapies such as photodynamic therapy and optogenetics.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE