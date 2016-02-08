Ajinomoto Plans Tryptophan In U.S.

The amino acid specialist Ajinomoto plans to build a 3,000-metric-ton-per-year feed-grade tryptophan plant at its facility in Eddyville, Iowa. The Japanese company says demand for the additive is on the rise as farmers increasingly feed their animals dried distillers grains, a by-product of converting corn into ethanol. Use of the by-product requires amino acid supplementation. Ajinomoto says the plant will be the first in the U.S. for feed-grade tryptophan.
