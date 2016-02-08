Athletes Look To Sports Nutrition Products To Improve Performance

February 8, 2016 Cover
Volume 94, Issue 6
Convenient foods and supplements purport to boost energy and help competitors train harder. But do they work?
Cover image:
Credit:
Convenient foods and supplements purport to boost energy and help competitors train harder. But do they work?
The enormous electrochemical energy-storage devices could address the intermittency of wind- and solar-generated power that’s increasingly being adopted worldwide
Those who have had difficulties starting a family share their stories and advice for how to find support at home and at work
Concrete that repairs itself could save maintenance costs, increase safety, and help the environment
Large Chinese chemical producer promises to expand, not cut costs, at world’s largest agricultural chemicals firm
Composites: Polymer-MOF blends retain strength and ammonia uptake capacity even after prolonged exposure to high humidity