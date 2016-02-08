Athletes Look To Sports Nutrition Products To Improve Performance

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
« Prev
Next »
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

February 8, 2016 Cover

Volume 94, Issue 6

Convenient foods and supplements purport to boost energy and help competitors train harder. But do they work?

Cover image:

Credit:

Full Article
Volume 94 | Issue 6
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Coatings

Athletes Look To Sports Nutrition Products To Improve Performance

Convenient foods and supplements purport to boost energy and help competitors train harder. But do they work?

How Redox Flow Batteries Could Stabilize Our Electric Grids

The enormous electrochemical energy-storage devices could address the intermittency of wind- and solar-generated power that’s increasingly being adopted worldwide

When Chemists Struggle With Infertility And Miscarriage

Those who have had difficulties starting a family share their stories and advice for how to find support at home and at work

  • Inorganic Chemistry

    Helping Concrete Heal Itself

    Concrete that repairs itself could save maintenance costs, increase safety, and help the environment

  • Business

    ChemChina Swoops In To Buy Syngenta For $43 Billion

    Large Chinese chemical producer promises to expand, not cut costs, at world’s largest agricultural chemicals firm

  • Policy

    Senate Panel Approves Trade Secrets Bill

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

More
image name
Materials

MOF Membranes Stand Up To Water

Composites: Polymer-MOF blends retain strength and ammonia uptake capacity even after prolonged exposure to high humidity

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

More

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Valentine’s Day Cards, HeartFelt Sensor

 

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT