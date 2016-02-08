Baekeland Award To Sara Skrabalak

Sara Skrabalak, James H. Rudy Associate Professor of Chemistry at Indiana University, Bloomington, is the recipient of the 2015 Leo Hendrik Baekeland Award, presented by the ACS North Jersey Section. Skrabalak’s research group focuses on nanomaterial design and synthesis.
The North Jersey Section established the award in 1944 to commemorate the technical and industrial achievements of Leo Hendrik Baekeland, who served as ACS president in 1924, and to encourage younger chemists to emulate his example.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter