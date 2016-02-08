Basolo Medal To Clifford Kubiak

Clifford Kubiak, Harold C. Urey Chair and Distinguished Professor of Chemistry & Biochemistry at the University of California, San Diego, is the recipient of the 2015 Fred Basolo Medal in recognition of his work in inorganic chemistry. The award is given by Northwestern University and is cosponsored by the ACS Chicago Section. It is named for late Northwestern chemistry professor Fred Basolo.
Kubiak’s research is in catalytic transformations of CO2, artificial photosynthesis, ultrafast electron transfer within the ground states of inorganic mixed-valence systems, and theoretical and experimental investigations of electrical conductivity of molecular assemblies. He presented a lecture during a local section meeting at Northwestern in October 2015.
