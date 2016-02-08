European Firms Sign Asia R&D Agreements

Evonik Industries has formed a research partnership with India’s Institute of Chemical Technology. The German firm will help support students at the university and collaborate with scientists on chemical R&D projects. Meanwhile, the Danish catalyst supplier Haldor Topsøe has set up its first R&D center outside Denmark, at the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics in China. Under a related agreement, Topsøe will select and finance projects to be executed by researchers there. The institute is China’s largest catalyst research center, Topsøe claims.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter