GSK And J&J Back Medicxi Fund

Life sciences venture capital firm Medicxi Ventures, recently spun off from Index Ventures, has closed a $250 million fund devoted to early-stage investments. GlaxoSmithKline and Johnson & Johnson have upped their stake in the fund, which is primarily focused on opportunities in Europe. Medicxi will continue Index’s “asset-centric” model, in which virtual companies are set up to develop a single therapy rather than a pipeline of drugs.
