Hubert Yin Wins MEDI Award

Hang (Hubert) Yin, an associate professor of chemistry and biochemistry at the University of Colorado, Boulder, is the recipient of the 2016 ACS David W. Robertson Award for Excellence in Medicinal Chemistry, presented by the ACS Division of Medicinal Chemistry (MEDI).
Yin’s research at the interface of chemistry, biology, and engineering focuses on protein-protein and protein-lipid interactions, structure-based drug design, cell signaling biochemistry, and biotechnology development. He will receive the award at the fall 2016 ACS national meeting in Philadelphia.
