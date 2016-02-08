Lonza Will Enter Drug Product Field

The Swiss custom drug manufacturing giant Lonza says it will complement its drug active ingredient business with a new business in finished-drug product services. To be based at the firm’s laboratories in Basel, the business will help customers create injectable and infusible versions of antibodies, drug conjugates, peptides, and small molecules. Lonza tried to create such a business in 2009 by acquiring the drug product firm Patheon, but its bid was rejected.
