Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Nanocatalysts Reveal Structure Sensitivity

Catalysis: Results of platinum nanocluster study buck conventional wisdom regarding sensitivity of classic reaction to catalyst surface structure

by Mitch Jacoby
February 8, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 6
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

A combined molecular-beam and quantum-simulation study that explores the catalytic behavior of tiny platinum clusters calls into question a well-established precept regarding the influence of structure on the reactivity of solid catalysts (Nat. Commun. 2016, DOI: 10.1038/ncomms10389). Years of experiments have shown that platinum-catalyzed hydrogenation of ethylene to ethane does not depend on the surface structure of the platinum crystallites. This archetypal “structure-insensitive” reaction has long stood in contrast to structure-sensitive reactions, for example, ammonia synthesis on iron crystals. These classifications have influenced strategies for enhancing catalyst performance. Now, a team led by Ueli Heiz of the Technical University of Munich and Uzi Landman of Georgia Tech has shown that ethylene hydrogenation is indeed sensitive to the structure of platinum particles, if those particles lie at the low end of the nanoscale regime. By studying size-selected platinum clusters composed of nine to 13 atoms, they found that the nine-atom cluster does not catalyze ethylene hydrogenation but the larger particles do catalyze the reaction with activity that increases with cluster size. Calculations show how the number of atoms dictates cluster geometry, which controls the clusters’ electronic properties underpinning surface catalysis.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Iron Vacancies Dictate Magnetite’s Properties
Metal Nanoparticles Can Have Dipoles
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Cluster Size Controls Dioxygen Binding

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE