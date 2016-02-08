Takeda And Mersana Boost Partnership

Takeda Pharmaceutical and Mersana Therapeutics have for a second time expanded an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) partnership that began in 2014. Under the new deal, Takeda gets rights outside the U.S. and Canada to Mersana’s lead product candidate, XMT-1522, an ADC that targets HER2-expressing cancers. Takeda also gets additional access to Mersana’s ADC technology, which features chemistry that links high anticancer payloads to antibodies. Mersana will get $40 million up front and an investment of up to $20 million.
