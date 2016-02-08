Teijin Promotes Volcano-Proof Fibers

Teijin has begun selling grades of p-aramid fiber that can be used as construction materials in areas affected by volcanic eruptions. In tests, the fibers resisted the impact of fist-sized volcanic rocks, the company claims. Teijin says the fibers are best suited for building evacuation shelters near volcanoes. Japan’s Ministry of the Environment is using the new fibers in the roof of a museum undergoing renovation in Kyushu, home of an active volcano, the company says.
