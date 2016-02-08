U.S. Electricity From Renewables Forecast To Rise

Generation of electricity from utility-scale renewable energy facilities in the U.S. is expected to increase by 9% in 2016 over last year, according to the federal Energy Information Administration. These sources are anticipated to provide about 14% of the electricity generated in the U.S. this year, EIA adds. Much of this year’s growth in renewable power will come from new wind and solar installations and increased hydroelectric generation, EIA says in its newest report on the nation’s short-term energy outlook. Hydropower generation is expected to increase because of high precipitation during the current El Niño event, boosting surface water levels in areas of the West suffering from drought. The outlook for electricity from other renewable energy sources is less bright, with biomass generation expected to stay flat and geothermal power forecast to rise 5% this year, according to the agency.
