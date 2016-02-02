Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Westlake Makes Hostile $2.9 Billion Bid For PVC Rival Axiall

Merger: Deal gets push from activist investor Brigade urging good faith discussions

by Marc S. Reisch
February 2, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 6
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Shutterstock
A Westlake-Axiall merger could create a major supplier of vinyl for products such as these polyvinyl chloride (PVC) pipes.
A photo of vinyl pipe
Credit: Shutterstock
A Westlake-Axiall merger could create a major supplier of vinyl for products such as these polyvinyl chloride (PVC) pipes.

Intent on building a back-integrated vinyls powerhouse, Westlake Chemical has made a $2.9 billion hostile bid to buy rival Axiall. Axiall’s board quickly rejected the bid, which is valued at more than twice the $9.60 closing price of Axiall’s stock on Jan. 22.

The board said Westlake’s offer “significantly undervalues Axiall’s assets and long-term prospects.” However, Brigade Capital Management, which owns 2% of Axiall’s shares, is urging the board to give “very serious consideration” to a potential sale of the company.

Brigade says the combination of Westlake and Axiall “is logical” at the right price and that it is disappointed Axiall did not engage in substantive discussions. At press time, Axiall had no comment on Brigade’s action.

The Westlake offer builds on strong 2015 merger and acquisition activity in the chemical sector, which notably saw Dow Chemical and DuPont announce plans to hook up. They were urged on by investors such as Trian Fund Management and Third Point. According to a just-released study on chemical industry merger trends from consulting firm Deloitte, companies are increasing focus on their core strengths and expect acquisitions will deliver growth and shareholder value.

In an open letter to Axiall and its shareholders, Westlake CEO Albert Chao argues that the combination of the two firms would create “a more efficient, diversified, and competitive company.” Benefits would include backward integration into feedstock ethylene crackers operated by Westlake and a vinyls outlet in Europe through Vinnolit, which Westlake acquired in 2014.

Westlake had similar designs in the past. In 2012, Westlake made a bid to buy Axiall predecessor Georgia Gulf for $1.2 billion, but discussions fell through. Georgia Gulf subsequently merged with PPG Industries’ chlor-alkali operations in 2013 to form Axiall.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Westlake Chemical to buy PVC rival Axiall
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Westlake Chemical to buy PVC rival Axiall
Westlake CEO makes case for Axiall

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE