Addressing Greenhouse Gases

I appreciated the Government & Policy Concentrate “EU Emission Permits Ruled Too Generous” (C&EN, Nov. 23, 2015, page 22). It makes no sense for the the European Union’s emissions trading system to give away permits for free. The EU will make little progress until it charges for every permit.
Right now with the excessive cap and abundant free permits, the EU is sending the message “Please pollute more—especially you existing big polluters.” A simple carbon fee and dividend is easier; more effective, efficient, and equitable; way more transparent; and, as ExxonMobil Chief Executive Officer Rex W. Tillerson says, “honest.”
Liz Fisher
Citizens’ Climate Lobby volunteer
Pleasant Hill, Calif.
