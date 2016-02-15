Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

February 15, 2016 Cover

Volume 94, Issue 7

Sustainability: Electric utilities, environmentalists, researchers, and regulators converge on sustainable solutions for recycling waste from coal-fired power plants

Cover image:

Credit:

Full Article
Volume 94 | Issue 7
All Issues

Environment

A New Life For Coal Ash

Sustainability: Electric utilities, environmentalists, researchers, and regulators converge on sustainable solutions for recycling waste from coal-fired power plants

How Lead Ended Up In Flint’s Tap Water

Without effective treatment steps to control corrosion, Flint’s water leached high levels of lead from the city’s pipes

Securing The Future Of NMR

With the helium shortage in the past, scientists seek to ensure supplies of the cooling element and keep legacy instruments running

  • Materials

    NMR Enters The Crystallography Realm

    Solid-state techniques help fill in gaps where X-ray diffraction fails

  • Business

    Transferring Chemistry From Body To Home

    Cleaning product ingredient makers look to the personal care market for new ideas

  • Environment

    Scientists, Environmental Activists Question EPA’S Broad Conclusion On Fracking

    Scientific reviewers are challenging part of agency’s draft report

Science Concentrates

image name
Materials

MOFs That Take The Heat And Keep Working

Catalysis: Metal-organic framework compounds show promise as thermally stable catalyst supports that resist sintering

Business & Policy Concentrates

