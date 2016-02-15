A New Life For Coal Ash

February 15, 2016 Cover
Volume 94, Issue 7
Sustainability: Electric utilities, environmentalists, researchers, and regulators converge on sustainable solutions for recycling waste from coal-fired power plants
Without effective treatment steps to control corrosion, Flint’s water leached high levels of lead from the city’s pipes
With the helium shortage in the past, scientists seek to ensure supplies of the cooling element and keep legacy instruments running
Solid-state techniques help fill in gaps where X-ray diffraction fails
Cleaning product ingredient makers look to the personal care market for new ideas
Scientific reviewers are challenging part of agency’s draft report
Catalysis: Metal-organic framework compounds show promise as thermally stable catalyst supports that resist sintering