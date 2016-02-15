COMP Division Presents Awards

The ACS Division of Computers in Chemistry (COMP) presented the following awards at the fall 2015 ACS national meeting in Boston.
The OpenEye Outstanding Junior Faculty Award in Computational Chemistry assists new faculty members in gaining visibility within the COMP community. The winners are Meenakshi Dutt, Rutgers University; Andrew Ferguson, University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign; Yu-Shan Lin, Tufts University; and Robert S. Paton, University of Oxford. Each winner received a $1,000 prize.
The Chemical Computing Group Excellence Award for Graduate Students recognizes outstanding research performance by a graduate student in computational chemistry. The recipients are Ruibin Liang, University of Chicago; Rebecca Carlson, University of Minnesota; Bo Peng, University of Washington; Ka Un Lao, Ohio State University; and Daniel Smith, Auburn University. The winners received $1,150 and a copy of CCG’s MOE (Molecular Operating Environment) software with a one-year license.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter