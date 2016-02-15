Advertisement

People

Catalysis Society Presents Awards

by Linda Wang
February 15, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 7
Copéret
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Christophe Copéret
Photo of Christophe Copéret.
Credit: Courtesy of Christophe Copéret

The North American Catalysis Society has presented several awards.

Freund
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Hans Joachim Freund
Photo of Hans Joachim Freund.
Credit: Courtesy of Hans Joachim Freund

Christophe Copéret of the department of chemistry and applied biosciences at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (ETH) Zurich, was awarded the 2015 Paul H. Emmett Award in Fundamental Catalysis. The award recognizes substantial individual contributions in the field of catalysis with emphasis on discovery and understanding of catalytic phenomena, proposal of catalytic reaction mechanisms, and identification of and description of catalytic sites and species.

Hans-Joachim Freund, director and scientific member of the Fritz Haber Institute of the Max Planck Society, is the recipient of the 2015 Michel Boudart Award for the Advancement of Catalysis. The award recognizes and encourages individual contributions to the elucidation of the mechanism and active sites involved in catalytic phenomena and to the development of new methods or concepts that advance the understanding and the practice of heterogeneous catalysis.

Linda Wang compiles this section. Announcements of awards may be sent to l_wang@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

