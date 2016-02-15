Catalysis Society Presents Awards

The North American Catalysis Society has presented several awards.
Christophe Copéret of the department of chemistry and applied biosciences at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (ETH) Zurich, was awarded the 2015 Paul H. Emmett Award in Fundamental Catalysis. The award recognizes substantial individual contributions in the field of catalysis with emphasis on discovery and understanding of catalytic phenomena, proposal of catalytic reaction mechanisms, and identification of and description of catalytic sites and species.
Hans-Joachim Freund, director and scientific member of the Fritz Haber Institute of the Max Planck Society, is the recipient of the 2015 Michel Boudart Award for the Advancement of Catalysis. The award recognizes and encourages individual contributions to the elucidation of the mechanism and active sites involved in catalytic phenomena and to the development of new methods or concepts that advance the understanding and the practice of heterogeneous catalysis.
