Frank P. Achorn

Achorn, 92, died on Aug. 23, 2015, in Florence, Ala.
“Frank Achorn was well-known in the fertilizer industry as an expert in process and product improvement. During his 40-year career at the Tennessee Valley Authority National Fertilizer Development Center, in Muscle Shoals, Ala., he worked in 45 states and 40 countries to improve fertilizer technology. After his retirement in 1988, he continued working as a consultant until 2013. Achorn was a Navy veteran of World War II and the Korean Conflict, and he held the rank of commander. He was honored by the city of Florence, Ala., in 2011 with a bust and plaque on the Walk of Honor.”—Richard C. Sheridan, colleague
Education: B.S., chemical engineering, University of Louisville, 1947
