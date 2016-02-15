Advertisement

Environment

Frank P. Achorn

February 15, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 7
Achorn
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Elkins Funeral Home
Photo of Frank P. Achorn.
Credit: Elkins Funeral Home

Achorn, 92, died on Aug. 23, 2015, in Florence, Ala.

“Frank Achorn was well-known in the fertilizer industry as an expert in process and product improvement. During his 40-year career at the Tennessee Valley Authority National Fertilizer Development Center, in Muscle Shoals, Ala., he worked in 45 states and 40 countries to improve fertilizer technology. After his retirement in 1988, he continued working as a consultant until 2013. Achorn was a Navy veteran of World War II and the Korean Conflict, and he held the rank of commander. He was honored by the city of Florence, Ala., in 2011 with a bust and plaque on the Walk of Honor.”—Richard C. Sheridan, colleague

Most recent title: senior scientist and head of product and process improvement, Tennessee Valley Authority

Education: B.S., chemical engineering, University of Louisville, 1947

Survivors: wife, Betty; daughters, Judy Reeder and Beth Cobb Russell; sons, Frank Jr., Ted, and John Richard Cobb; 13 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren

To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

