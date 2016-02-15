Advertisement

Careers

Guidance Offered On International Collaborations

by Cheryl Hogue
February 15, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 7
The InterAcademy Partnership, the global network of science academies, is offering practical guidance on responsible conduct in collaborative research that crosses disciplines and international borders. A report from the partnership addresses issues from planning to reporting results to the public and policy-makers. It considers how to prevent the misuse of science and technology, researchers’ responsibilities to society, and the benefits and challenges of international collaboration. The report is aimed at students, researchers at all stages of their careers, administrators, funders, and policy-makers. “Scientific research is being transformed by globalization, interdisciplinary research projects, team science, and information technologies,” says Indira Nath, cochair of the committee that wrote the report and former head of the department of biotechnology at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences. “This new guide emphasizes the importance of having internationally harmonized standards in a rapidly changing research environment.” The report is available at http://goo.gl/4hHCUz.

