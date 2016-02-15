John (Ivan) Legg

Legg, 77, died on Aug. 4, 2015 in Vancouver, Wash.
“Ivan graduated from high school in Rio de Janeiro, where his father was a Methodist minister. He is fondly remembered by his students and peers as an intelligent and kind mentor. His love of science was infectious, and both of his children followed in his footsteps as a hydrogeologist and an ecologist. His passion for music was centered on the blues, and he was rewarded for this love when he met B.B. King in person. He also liked hiking, backpacking, camping, fishing, and playing fetch with his dog.”—family of Ivan Legg
Most recent title: professor of chemistry, Washington State University
Education: B.S., chemistry, Oberlin College, 1960; Ph.D., chemistry, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, 1965
Survivors: longtime companion and caregiver, Carrol Heller; former wife, Carolynne Merrell; daughter, Kristin; son, Chris; and three grandchildren
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter