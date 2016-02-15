Hajdu, 74, died on Sept. 3, 2015, in Northridge, Calif.
“Joseph’s research interests included the catalytic details of lipolytic enzymes, particularly that of phospholipase A2; the total synthesis of antitumor-active ether phospholipid derivatives; and the mechanistic investigation of metal complex activity in streptonigrin. Joseph was an extremely devoted father, as those who knew Joseph would agree without question. His son, Michael, was truly the pride and joy of his life.”—family of Joseph Hajdu
Most recent title: chemistry professor, California State University, Northridge
Education: B.S., chemistry, Hebrew University of Jerusalem, 1965; M.S., biochemistry, Hebrew University of Jerusalem, 1967; Ph.D., physical organic chemistry, Stony Brook University, SUNY, 1971
Survivor: son, Michael
