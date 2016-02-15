Leonard Singer

Singer, 92, died on Oct. 14, 2015, in Oberlin, Ohio.
“Leonard carried out extensive research on carbon materials, using electron spin resonance to elucidate the role of free radicals in the conversion of precursors to carbon and graphite. In 1970, he produced the first mesophase-pitch-based graphite fibers, which are now commercially produced for use in aerospace, military, and consumer applications. This achievement was recognized as a National Chemical Historical Landmark in 2003. Leonard was also passionate about music, serving as choir director of his temple and as clarinet player and part-time director of the Union Carbide Parma Technical Center dance band.”—Helen Mayer, colleague
Most recent title: corporate research fellow, Union Carbide (now GrafTech International)
Education: B.S., chemical engineering, Pennsylvania State University, 1943; Ph.D., physical chemistry, University of Chicago, 1950
Survivors: daughters, Merry Lugasy and Ruth; and four granddaughters
