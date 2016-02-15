Midwest Corn Thief Cops Guilty Plea

Mo Hailong, one of six defendants charged with stealing Monsanto and DuPont corn seed parent lines and sending them to China concealed in popcorn boxes, has pled guilty to conspiracy to steal trade secrets. The corn seed contained gene-modified and plant-bred traits such as resistance to disease, pests, and drought. Hailong could receive up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. However, as part of a plea agreement, the U.S. district attorney in Des Moines, Iowa, has decided not to seek more than a five-year sentence when it comes up for approval in federal district court. Hailong also agreed to forfeit properties he owns and pay restitution to be determined by the court.
