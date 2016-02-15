Organic Division Invites Nominations For Awards

The American Chemical Society’s Division of Organic Chemistry seeks nominations for the Undergraduate Award in Organic Chemistry, which recognizes graduating seniors who display a significant aptitude for organic chemistry and encourages further interest in the field.
Chemistry departments are invited to select a top graduating senior student majoring in either chemistry or biochemistry who has demonstrated excellence in organic chemistry based on a combination of research experience, coursework, and a desire to pursue a career in chemistry. The deadline for nominations is March 15. For more information, visit https://organicdivision.org/uga.
The ACS Division of Organic Chemistry also invites nominations for the Paul G. Gassman Distinguished Service Award, which recognizes outstanding service to the organic chemistry community. Nominees must be long-standing members of the division who, through their contributions to the organic chemistry community in the U.S., have significantly enhanced the welfare of its members. Additional information is available on the division’s website, http://organicdivision.org/gassman.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter