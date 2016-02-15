PPG, Bridgestone Seek Better Tires

PPG Industries and Bridgestone Americas are receiving close to $1 million in funding from the Department of Energy to develop fuel-efficient truck and bus tires that include PPG’s Agilon silicas. Agilon is a line of modified precipitated silicas that mix well in the rubber matrix. PPG and Bridgestone seek to improve fuel efficiency by 4–6%. According to DOE, heavy-duty vehicles represent only 4% of the vehicles on the road but consume 20% of all fuel.
