Ralph H. Petrucci

Petrucci, 85, died on Nov. 4, 2015, in San Bernardino, Calif.
“In 1964, Dr. Petrucci became a founding faculty member at California State College at San Bernardino, which later became California State University, San Bernardino (CSUSB). Dr. Petrucci served as professor of chemistry, chair of the Natural Sciences Division, and dean of academic planning. The successful growth of CSUSB was truly Ralph Petrucci’s pride and joy. During his career as a chemistry professor, Dr. Petrucci was also a successful author of the textbook, ‘General Chemistry,’ which has been used by countless students around the globe. The textbook continues to be used in colleges and universities today and is in its 10th edition.”—Brett J. Stanley, colleague
Most recent title: professor of chemistry, CSUSB
Education: B.S., chemistry, Union College, 1950; Ph.D., chemistry, University of Wisconsin, Madison, 1954
Survivors: wife, Ruth; sons, Jim and Peter; daughter, Mak Nai; and two grandchildren
