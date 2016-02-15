Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Revised Picture For mRNA Translation

RNA Modification: A base modification called m1A is found in many mRNA start sites and likely helps regulate protein translation

by Stu Borman
February 15, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 7
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

Researchers have used sequencing methods to show that a methyl-modified base called N1-methyladenosine (m1A) is present near the start region of about one in every five mRNAs in human and mouse cells. The mRNAs so modified are translated into proteins at higher levels than unmodified ones. The work by Gideon Rechavi of Tel Aviv University, Chuan He of the University of Chicago, and coworkers suggests that m1A helps regulate mRNA translation, possibly by marking the start codon for ribosome recognition (Nature 2016, DOI: 10.1038/nature16998). Several other similar RNA modifications are known, such as m6A, which accumulates near stop codons and affects RNA stability, translation, localization, and splicing. The m1A work thus “adds another layer of complexity and potential regulation to the fate of mRNA and hence gene regulation,” comments RNA modifications specialist Chengqi Yi of Peking University, a former member of the He group. The findings could spark follow-up studies to answer questions such as how the modification is made and erased, how it’s recognized and works mechanistically, what processes it regulates or is regulated by, and whether it’s a drug target.

Schematic shows that m1A modifications are found near mRNA start sites, compared with older m6A modifications found near RNA stop sites.
Credit: Adapted from Chuan He
m1A decorates the start codon region of mRNA (Cap = 5´ terminus, and An = polyadenine 3´ terminus) and correlates with mRNA translation into proteins. The discovery adds complexity to the known role of RNA modifications such as m6A, which accumulates near stop codons.
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Spatial translatomics pinpoints protein production in cells
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New variant of Parkinson’s protein goes against the grain
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
RNA G-quadruplexes are scarce in eukaryotic cells

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE