SUNY Launches Big Chip Collaboration

SUNY Polytechnic Institute and the computer chip maker GlobalFoundries are establishing the Advanced Patterning & Productivity Center at the Colleges of Nanoscale Science & Engineering in Albany. The $500 million, five-year program will focus on developing extreme ultraviolet lithography, which uses 14-nm-wavelength and below light to pattern features on integrated circuits. “The new center will improve our capabilities and position us to advance our process geometries at 7 nm and beyond,” says GlobalFoundries Chief Technology Officer Gary Patton. Also active at the colleges are electronic materials makers such as Air Products & Chemicals, Hitachi Chemical, and Mitsubishi Chemical.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter