A set of EPA regulations to cut carbon dioxide emissions from coal-fired power plants was put on hold by the U.S. Supreme Court last week. In a 5-4 decision, the court blocked implementation of regulations that will cut CO2 emissions by 31% from 2005 levels by 2030 and are the centerpiece of President Barack Obama’s efforts to combat climate change. The regulations’ legality was challenged in federal appeals court by 25 states and several industries. The challengers sought an injunction to block implementation while they wait for a trial, which is scheduled to start in early June. Despite the decision, ongoing efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions in the U.S. will continue. Some 18 states and other industries back the Clean Power Plan, says S. William Becker, executive director of the National Association of Clean Air Agencies, an organization of air pollution regulators.
