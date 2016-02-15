Thomas L. Allen

Allen, 91, died on June 28, 2015, in Davis, Calif.
“As an officer assigned to the submarine U.S.S. Bluefish in October 1944, professor Allen completed three successful war patrols in the Western Pacific. At the University of California, Davis, his main fields of teaching and research were inorganic and physical chemistry. He coauthored a general chemistry textbook, ‘Chemistry: Experiment and Theory,’ first published in 1974; received the UC Davis Magnar Ronning Award for Teaching Excellence in the Sciences in 1977; and served on numerous campus and statewide advisory committees. In spite of muscle weakness from a case of polio in 1950, he enjoyed camping and hiking in the Sierras with his family.”—Edwin C. Friedrich, colleague
Most recent title: professor of chemistry, UC Davis
Education: B.S., chemistry, UC Berkeley, 1944; Ph.D., chemistry, California Institute of Technology, 1949
Survivors: wife, Patricia; daughters, Kathleen Rodgers and Jacquelyn Trautt; son Tim; 16 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren; predeceased by son Keith
