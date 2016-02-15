William Q.(Bill) Beard

Beard, 83, died on May 2, 2015, in Research Triangle Park, N.C.
“From an early age, Bill was fascinated with the heavens and learned all about the stars and constellations, even making his own telescope in order to study them better. He loved nature from the oceans to the mountains, and he was an ardent birder with a life list of 750 birds. He was a charter member of the Wichita Symphony Chorus, singing first tenor until just short of his 80th birthday.”—family of Bill Beard
Most recent title: research chemist, Vulcan Corp.
Education: B.S., chemistry, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill; Ph.D., organic chemistry, Duke University
Survivors: wife, Nancy; sons, Robert and Gary; four grandchildren; and one great-grandchild
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter