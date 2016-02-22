3-D Printing Hits The Catwalk

Once a tool only for engineers and hobbyists, three-dimensional printing hit the runway last Monday at New York Fashion Week. Stratasys’s Objet500 Connex3 3-D printer helped make two dresses that are part of designer threeASFOUR’s Biomimicry collection. The machine can print in multiple materials and colors. The garments were printed with Stratasys’s NanoEnhanced Elastomeric Technology material, which the company plans to make available later this year for medical devices, consumer products, automotive parts, and consumer electronics.
