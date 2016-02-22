The Long, Rocky Road From Idea To Successful Biotech

February 22, 2016 Cover
Volume 94, Issue 8
At the JPMorgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, executives from Forge Therapeutics seek the backing they need to move forward
But with so little known about the basic biology of the mosquito-borne virus, they have a long road ahead
Science withdraws paper after NSF finds poor research practices and data misrepresentation
Suppliers amass custom chemicals assets and expertise to attract clients
Science research not likely to see the full 4% increase found in the White House’s proposed 2017 budget, and some agencies set to lose
Organic Synthesis: tert-Butyl nitrite offers a metal-free approach to alkyne bond breaking and aryl nitrile making