ACS Project SEED Scholars

These scholarships are provided through the generosity of ACS friends and members.
Li Xu graduated from Galileo Academy of Science & Technology, in San Francisco. Xu conducted research under the guidance of Zheng-Hui He at San Francisco State University titled “Understanding the Rus1-1 Mutant Is Different from the Wildtype.” Xi is majoring in pharmaceutical sciences at the University of California, Irvine.
Andy Zhang is a graduate of Wheaton High School, in Silver Spring, Md. He conducted research under the mentorship of Richard Weiss at Georgetown University titled “Removal of TCE and Other Chlorinated Solvents from Water Supplies.” Zhang is majoring in biochemistry at the University of Maryland, College Park.
