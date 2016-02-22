Ashland Scholars

Ashland is a global company that provides specialty chemicals, technologies, and expertise to customers worldwide.
Samar Ayoub is a graduate of Sylvania Southview High School, in Ohio. Under the mentorship Amanda Bryant-Friedrich of the University of Toledo, Ayoub conducted research titled “5′-Deprotection of 3′-Ketone of Thymidine.” Ayoub is attending the University of Toledo.
Destiny West graduated from Firestone High School, in Akron, Ohio. West conducted research at the University of Akron under the guidance of Michael Konopka. West’s research is titled “Intracellular Membrane Dynamics in Methanotrophic Bacteria.” West attends Ohio State University.
