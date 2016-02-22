Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Ashland Scholars

by Linda Wang
February 22, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 8
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Samar Ayoub
Samar Ayoub
Photo of Samar Ayoub.
Credit: Courtesy of Samar Ayoub
Samar Ayoub

Ashland is a global company that provides specialty chemicals, technologies, and expertise to customers worldwide.

Samar Ayoub is a graduate of Sylvania Southview High School, in Ohio. Under the mentorship Amanda Bryant-Friedrich of the University of Toledo, Ayoub conducted research titled “5′-Deprotection of 3′-Ketone of Thymidine.” Ayoub is attending the University of Toledo.

Destiny West graduated from Firestone High School, in Akron, Ohio. West conducted research at the University of Akron under the guidance of Michael Konopka. West’s research is titled “Intracellular Membrane Dynamics in Methanotrophic Bacteria.” West attends Ohio State ­University.

Linda Wang compiles this section. Announcements of awards may be sent to l_wang@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Bayer Scholars
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Ashland Scholars
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Alfred & Isabel Bader Scholars

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE