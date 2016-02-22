Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Bayer Scholars

by Linda Wang
February 22, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 8
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

The Bayer USA Foundation has been a major donor to Project SEED and a major contributor to the Project SEED ­endowment.

Carolina Banales is a graduate of Florin High School, in Sacramento. She conducted research at the University of California, Davis, under the mentorship of Natalia Loewen. Her research is titled “Electrocatalytic Hydrogen Evolution by Iron Clusters.” She is majoring in biochemistry at UC Davis.

Timothy Chen graduated from Green Hope High School, in Cary, N.C. Under the mentorship of Melissa Pasquinelli at North Carolina State University, in Raleigh, Chen conducted research titled “Predicting the Mechanism of Endocrine Disruption for Firemaster 550 with Virtual Screening (Two-Year Study).” Chen is attending North Carolina State University. He is majoring in engineering.

Aparna Chintapalli graduated from Homestead High School, in Cupertino, Calif. Under the guidance of Robert Sammelson at Ball State University, in Muncie, Ind., Chintapalli conducted research titled “Optimized Synthesis of Core 2-Pyridone Structures with Potential Biological Activities.” Chintapalli attends Pomona College, in Claremont, Calif.

Judith Cruz Lopez is a graduate of Vineland High School, in New Jersey. She conducted research at Rowan University, in Glassboro, N.J., under the mentorship of Timothy Vaden. Her research is titled “Raman Spectroscopy of Ionic Liquid Solutions.” She is majoring in chemical engineering at Rowan University.

Linda Wang compiles this section. Announcements of awards may be sent to l_wang@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
2018–19 Project SEED scholars
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
2017–18 Project SEED scholars
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Alfred & Isabel Bader Scholars

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE