Bayer Scholars

The Bayer USA Foundation has been a major donor to Project SEED and a major contributor to the Project SEED endowment.
Carolina Banales is a graduate of Florin High School, in Sacramento. She conducted research at the University of California, Davis, under the mentorship of Natalia Loewen. Her research is titled “Electrocatalytic Hydrogen Evolution by Iron Clusters.” She is majoring in biochemistry at UC Davis.
Timothy Chen graduated from Green Hope High School, in Cary, N.C. Under the mentorship of Melissa Pasquinelli at North Carolina State University, in Raleigh, Chen conducted research titled “Predicting the Mechanism of Endocrine Disruption for Firemaster 550 with Virtual Screening (Two-Year Study).” Chen is attending North Carolina State University. He is majoring in engineering.
Aparna Chintapalli graduated from Homestead High School, in Cupertino, Calif. Under the guidance of Robert Sammelson at Ball State University, in Muncie, Ind., Chintapalli conducted research titled “Optimized Synthesis of Core 2-Pyridone Structures with Potential Biological Activities.” Chintapalli attends Pomona College, in Claremont, Calif.
Judith Cruz Lopez is a graduate of Vineland High School, in New Jersey. She conducted research at Rowan University, in Glassboro, N.J., under the mentorship of Timothy Vaden. Her research is titled “Raman Spectroscopy of Ionic Liquid Solutions.” She is majoring in chemical engineering at Rowan University.
