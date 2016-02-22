Advertisement

February 22, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 8
Momentive Performance Materials will invest about $30 million to expand its silane capacity in Leverkusen, Germany. The move is intended to satisfy growing demand from tire manufacturers that seek to reduce rolling resistance, the firm says.

Takasago International, a Japanese flavors and fragrances maker, has acquired Centre Ingredient Technology, a North Carolina-based maker of flavors and fragrances via fermentation. Takasago says it will designate Centre as its development center for new natural ingredients.

Evonik Industries is spending roughly $50 million to expand its nylon 12 powders capacity in Marl, Germany, by 50% next year. The powders are used in coatings and, more recently, three-dimensional printing.

Versalis and Genomatica say they have demonstrated a method of making biobased polybutadiene rubber. The partners fermented biobased 1,3-butanediol from sugar and then dehydrated it into several kilograms of butadiene, which was then polymerized.

Archroma, a textile and paper chemicals producer, has licensed its patented optical brightening technology to the Spanish company Igcar. Archroma says it has been sending “cease and desist” orders to firms that use the technology without its permission.

Asahi Glass plans to commercialize a new low-global-warming-potential (GWP) refrigerant, hydrochlorofluoroolefin HCFO-1224yd, by the end of 2017. The refrigerant is intended to replace the high-GWP hydrofluorocarbon HFC-245fa in centrifugal chillers and waste heat recovery pumps.

Lanxess says that Torsten Derr, 46, will take the helm of its Saltigo fine chemicals business on April 1. Derr received his Ph.D. in chemistry from the University of Bremen. Current Saltigo head Wolfgang Schmitz, 62, is retiring after 41 years with the company.

Bristol-Myers Squibb and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute will collaborate on early-stage studies of cancer immunotherapies. As part of the pact, Dana-Farber will join the Immuno-Oncology Rare Population Malignancy program, a network of cancer centers working on immuno-oncology treatments for patients with aggressive forms of common cancers.

