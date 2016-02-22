The Ciba Foundation, through the Ciba Specialty Chemicals Scholars Endowment, offers three first-year SEED college scholarship recipients renewable scholarships for the remaining three years of their chemical science degree programs.
The recipients are Sonali Mali, a sophomore at Indiana University, Bloomington, majoring in biochemistry; Seth Reasoner, a sophomore at Berea College, in Kentucky, majoring in chemistry; and William Wey, a sophomore at Vanderbilt University, in Nashville, majoring in chemistry.
