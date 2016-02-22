Comet Biorefining Sets Sugar In Canada

Comet Biorefining, which is developing cellulosic dextrose as a biobased chemical raw material, says it will build its first commercial-scale plant at TransAlta’s Bluewater Energy Park in Sarnia, Ontario. The 27,000-metric-ton-per-year facility will open in 2018, Comet says, producing dextrose from locally sourced corn stover and wheat straw. Comet operates a demonstration facility in Rotondella, Italy. It received an undisclosed amount of funding last year from Sofinnova Partners, a French venture capital firm.
