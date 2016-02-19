Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Safety

Congress Moving To Restrict Drone Flights Near Chemical Plants

Security: House of Representatives bill seeks to prohibit unmanned aircraft near critical infrastructure

by Glenn Hess
February 19, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 8
Advertisement

Most Popular in Safety

Photograph shows a flying drone.
Credit: Shutterstock
Chemical facilities fear that photo-snapping drones could compromise trade secrets.

In response to the soaring use of drones, Congress has taken the first step toward prohibiting their unauthorized flight in the airspace over and near chemical plants and petroleum refineries.

A bill (H.R. 4441) to reauthorize the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) includes a provision that would direct the agency to set strict new guidelines to keep the unmanned aircraft away from critical infrastructure facilities. The House of Representatives’ Transportation & Infrastructure Committee approved the bill earlier this month.

Rep. Brian Babin (R-Texas) says he offered the provision “as a way to protect our facilities and their employees from potentially hazardous and unauthorized drone activity.” Babin represents an area east of Houston that is home to more petrochemical and refining facilities than any other congressional district.

The American Chemistry Council (ACC), an industry trade group, says the legislation targets the “potential misuse of drones for illicit purposes without interfering with their growing use by the public for recreation and their use for commercial applications.”

Perhaps the greatest threat is industrial espionage through aerial photography, says John J. Durkay, legal counsel for the International Safety Training Council, which trains contractors and employees at chemical and refining plants in southeastern Texas.

“Sometimes enterprising individuals take it upon themselves to fly over a site and then see if they can sell the photos” to a competitor, Durkay tells C&EN. “Drones photographing units can compromise facility trade secrets.”

Drones malfunctioning and crashing are another worry. “These facilities have a lot of power lines, communication towers, and so on,” Durkay says. “Especially problematic is that drones are getting quite a bit larger.”

Because of their maneuverability, affordability, and capacity to carry items, terrorists could use small drones to attack industrial targets with explosives, ACC says.

The bill now goes to the House floor for a vote. The Senate is expected to draft separate legislation to reauthorize FAA.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemical industry associations urge federal antiterrorism support
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
U.S. Congress clears the way for limits on drone flights near chemical plants and refineries
House Panel Approves Chemical Security Bill

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE