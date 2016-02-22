Evonik Ballast Water System Gets Partner

Evonik Industries has licensed manufacture, sales, and service of its Avitalis ballast water treatment system to the Norwegian firm TeamTec. The system combines the antimicrobial chemical peracetic acid with an automated dispensing system. Installed aboard a ship, the system disinfects ballast water in keeping with international regulations. TeamTec already supplies waste incinerators to the shipping industry. Evonik will continue to supply peracetic acid and related chemicals.
